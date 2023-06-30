Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 583,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,175 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $35,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Minerals Technologies

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.