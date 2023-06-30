Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $26.84 Million Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,865 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.27% of Central Garden & Pet worth $26,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,238,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,122,000 after acquiring an additional 484,638 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENTA opened at $36.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $48,615.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

