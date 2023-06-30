Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $30.54 Million Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,736 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 304,487 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.22% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $30,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 29.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $2,136,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CATY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

CATY opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Sun purchased 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $606,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.