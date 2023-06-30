Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $34.27 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.73% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $34,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2,809.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 28,152 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $94.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $98.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average is $86.75.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

