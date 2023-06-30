Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,940 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.27% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $38,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,222,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,085,000 after buying an additional 302,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after buying an additional 226,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,011 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,275,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,981,000 after purchasing an additional 815,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,814,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $38.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

