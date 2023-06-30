Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.99% of Franklin Electric worth $42,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $101.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.99. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $102.15.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FELE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $108,946.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $108,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $116,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,654.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,040 shares of company stock worth $3,996,332. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

