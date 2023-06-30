Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 19,937 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,283 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $22,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 18,235 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in International Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.98.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 43.47%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

