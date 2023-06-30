Brian Richard Macdonald Sells 4,324 Shares of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) insider Brian Richard Macdonald sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $194,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $580,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of IRON stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.40. 359,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,791. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03. Disc Medicine Opco Inc has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRON has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine Opco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRON. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Disc Medicine Opco by 2,709.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

