BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading 5.9% Higher

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) shares shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.25. 999,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,467,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 5.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $1,855,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,722 shares in the company, valued at $17,511,882.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $1,855,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,511,882.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $857,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,656.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,099. 28.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.