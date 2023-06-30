Brokerages Set Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Target Price at $29.57

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZLNDY shares. HSBC upgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zalando in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 709.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45. Zalando has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $24.68.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.