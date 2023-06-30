Brokers Set Expectations for New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NYCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.82.

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

