Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,305 at Barclays

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 2,390 ($30.39) to GBX 2,305 ($29.31) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BRBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($22.00) to GBX 2,400 ($30.51) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($28.61) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.51) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,311 ($29.38).

LON BRBY opened at GBX 2,087 ($26.54) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,346.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,351.38. The stock has a market cap of £7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,656.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,529 ($19.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,656 ($33.77).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44.50 ($0.57) per share. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,841.27%.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 38,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,258 ($28.71), for a total transaction of £865,084.96 ($1,099,917.30). In other news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 38,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,258 ($28.71), for a total transaction of £865,084.96 ($1,099,917.30). Also, insider Alan Stewart purchased 2,155 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,320 ($29.50) per share, with a total value of £49,996 ($63,567.71). 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

