Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.04

Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.04 and traded as low as $3.75. Cadiz shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 238,201 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cadiz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $270.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cadiz

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 137,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.