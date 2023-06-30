CannabisCoin (CANN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.16

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $446,977.26 and approximately $3.16 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,460.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00351111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.41 or 0.00973088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.33 or 0.00552626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00071323 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00175885 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

