Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.07% of Dollar General worth $30,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, OTR Global raised Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.50. The stock had a trading volume of 369,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,124. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

