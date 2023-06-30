Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 68,889.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 947,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 945,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.26 on Friday, reaching $867.83. 475,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,553. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $737.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $646.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

