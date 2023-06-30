Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 26,388 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 403,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,388 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $19,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after buying an additional 87,463 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 699,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,099,000 after buying an additional 123,687 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.20. 2,265,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,569,247. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.