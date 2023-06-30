Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 653 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded up $5.26 on Friday, hitting $867.83. 475,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,553. The company has a market capitalization of $358.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $737.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $646.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

