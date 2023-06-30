Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195,819 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $83.32. 1,088,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,317,916. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

