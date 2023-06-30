Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $21.23 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $21,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.84. The company had a trading volume of 693,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,785. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.06. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $110.89. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

