Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $23.33 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 115.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,244 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.63% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $23,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.66. 114,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,811. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

