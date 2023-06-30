Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $27.91 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in General Mills were worth $27,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.76. The company had a trading volume of 590,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,661. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.16 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.01.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,978 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

