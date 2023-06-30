Capital Advisors Inc. OK Lowers Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.08% of Halliburton worth $22,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

Halliburton Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,433,499. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.