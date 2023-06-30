Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 557,323 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 2.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $78,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.71. The company had a trading volume of 298,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,898. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.