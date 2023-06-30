Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 6,014 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 748,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,945,000 after acquiring an additional 50,586 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.03. 149,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.88. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.57.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

