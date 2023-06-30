Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 6,427 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 504,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $66.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,280,025 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.18.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

