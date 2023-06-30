Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 917 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,567 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.73. The company had a trading volume of 883,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312,094. The company has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.11.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

