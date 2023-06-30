Capital Advisors Inc. OK Takes $15.91 Million Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 196,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.07% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 255,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 58,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:SQM traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,419. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.13. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $60.21 and a 12 month high of $115.72.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 82.96%. Research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $3.2237 per share. This represents a $12.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

