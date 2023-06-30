Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 11,000 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 531,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 203.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 86,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,358,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 44,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 63,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCEL. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FCEL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,204,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,649,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.50.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 79.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

