Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $385,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDYV. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 535,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 67,881 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $68.74. 23,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,458. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $75.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

