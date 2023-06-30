Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases 111 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.00. 1,046,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,691. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.