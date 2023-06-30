Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $489.01. 1,176,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,846. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.30. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74. The company has a market cap of $224.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.