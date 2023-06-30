Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after acquiring an additional 92,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,065,000 after acquiring an additional 100,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,416,000 after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.01. The company had a trading volume of 864,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,125. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.66 and its 200 day moving average is $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

