Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires 620 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $103.56. 1,221,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,313,144. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day moving average is $107.11. The company has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

