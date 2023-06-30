Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires 910 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $28.72. 14,849,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,367,297. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

