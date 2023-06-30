Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.83. The stock had a trading volume of 423,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,586. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

