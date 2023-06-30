Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 962 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in V.F. were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 878.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE:VFC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.92. 1,493,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,673,083. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $48.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 387.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

