Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.71

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 71566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $894.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.