Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $21.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSWC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a market cap of $753.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Articles

