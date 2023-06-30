Carderock Capital Management Inc. Invests $34,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 39,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Dominion Energy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 262,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after acquiring an additional 28,775 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $51.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.91. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

