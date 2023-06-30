Carderock Capital Management Inc. Invests $42,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,326,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,418,000 after acquiring an additional 92,180 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 160,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $58.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

