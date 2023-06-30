Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,172 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,993 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $531.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $508.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

