CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CMAXW stock remained flat at $0.39 on Friday. 301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,069. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CareMax stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

