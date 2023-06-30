CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Diane L. Cafritz Sells 1,706 Shares

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 1,706 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $143,048.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,371.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CarMax Stock Performance

CarMax stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.70. 1,970,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,373. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average of $69.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of CarMax by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 34.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CarMax by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

