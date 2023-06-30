CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMX. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

CarMax Stock Performance

CarMax stock opened at $84.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average of $69.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

