Carmel Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 546.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 0.3 %

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $17.11.

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

