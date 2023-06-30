Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,886 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at $14,382,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $187,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,944,423 shares of company stock worth $27,296,108 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

NYSE PLTR opened at $15.45 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.92, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

