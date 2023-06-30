Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCW. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $679,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,286,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,879,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,615,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCW opened at $20.03 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

