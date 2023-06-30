Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,480 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4 %

COST opened at $534.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $508.45 and its 200 day moving average is $494.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

