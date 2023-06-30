Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 211 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $451.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $429.10 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $448.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.46.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.75.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.